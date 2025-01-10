Crackdown on Safari Scam: ED Targets Wildlife Fee Fraud in Maharashtra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches targeting the promoters of a company accused of defrauding the Maharashtra state government. The company, Wild Connectivity Solutions, collected safari fees at a tiger reserve and is accused of a Rs 12 crore fraud.

Raids took place on January 8 and 9 across seven locations in Chandrapur and Nagpur involving Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, the owners of Wild Connectivity Solutions. The ED alleges the company violated service agreements with the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, impacting the foundation significantly.

Stemming from an FIR filed by Chandrapur police, the investigation revealed money laundering activities, with the illegally gained funds used to acquire personal properties and repay previous loans. Gold, diamond, and platinum jewelry worth Rs 1.42 crore along with property documents were confiscated in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)