Left Menu

Crackdown on Safari Scam: ED Targets Wildlife Fee Fraud in Maharashtra

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids on the promoters of Wild Connectivity Solutions, suspected of a Rs 12 crore fraud involving safari fee collection at a Maharashtra tiger reserve. Gold and property were seized as part of the investigation into alleged financial misconduct by the company and its owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:11 IST
Crackdown on Safari Scam: ED Targets Wildlife Fee Fraud in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches targeting the promoters of a company accused of defrauding the Maharashtra state government. The company, Wild Connectivity Solutions, collected safari fees at a tiger reserve and is accused of a Rs 12 crore fraud.

Raids took place on January 8 and 9 across seven locations in Chandrapur and Nagpur involving Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, the owners of Wild Connectivity Solutions. The ED alleges the company violated service agreements with the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, impacting the foundation significantly.

Stemming from an FIR filed by Chandrapur police, the investigation revealed money laundering activities, with the illegally gained funds used to acquire personal properties and repay previous loans. Gold, diamond, and platinum jewelry worth Rs 1.42 crore along with property documents were confiscated in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025