Trump Organisation's Global Ventures: New Ethical Concerns Arise

The Trump family business has released an ethics agreement permitting deals with private foreign companies. This raises concerns about potential influence on U.S. policy due to its vast international ventures, despite measures to mitigate conflicts of interest during the Presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:13 IST
The Trump family business has introduced a new ethics agreement, allowing it to engage with private foreign companies. The move, unveiled on Friday, signals a shift from President-elect Donald Trump's first term, where deals with foreign entities were restricted.

Despite the voluntary ethics pact stopping deals with foreign governments, it permits engagements with private overseas companies, sparking concern among government ethics experts. This change could potentially influence U.S. policy as the Trump Organisation plans hotels and golf resorts, especially in countries like Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

Ethics watchdogs voice worries about conflicts of interest, with Trump's expanding business ventures scrutinized for potentially affecting American diplomacy and policy. Critics argue that these undertakings might grant avenues for foreign influences in exchange for political favors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

