Surprising Detention: Ukraine Captures North Korean Troops
Ukraine has announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, marking the first such event since North Korean troops entered the war. The soldiers are receiving medical care and are being questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The incident highlights North Korea's deeper involvement.
Ukraine has confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, a significant development since North Korean military involvement was first reported last autumn.
President Zelenskiy stated that the soldiers are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine, with journalists later given access to them. Despite initial reports, Moscow and Pyongyang have yet to acknowledge the presence of North Korean troops.
The Ukrainian military, including special forces and paratroopers, undertook the operation, showcasing its complexity. The captives are receiving medical treatment, and an investigation is underway to determine potential legal violations.
