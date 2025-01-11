Surprising Detention: Ukraine Captures North Korean Troops

Ukraine has confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, a significant development since North Korean military involvement was first reported last autumn.

President Zelenskiy stated that the soldiers are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine, with journalists later given access to them. Despite initial reports, Moscow and Pyongyang have yet to acknowledge the presence of North Korean troops.

The Ukrainian military, including special forces and paratroopers, undertook the operation, showcasing its complexity. The captives are receiving medical treatment, and an investigation is underway to determine potential legal violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)