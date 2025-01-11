Left Menu

Surprising Detention: Ukraine Captures North Korean Troops

Ukraine has announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, marking the first such event since North Korean troops entered the war. The soldiers are receiving medical care and are being questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The incident highlights North Korea's deeper involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:27 IST
Surprising Detention: Ukraine Captures North Korean Troops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has confirmed the capture of two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, a significant development since North Korean military involvement was first reported last autumn.

President Zelenskiy stated that the soldiers are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine, with journalists later given access to them. Despite initial reports, Moscow and Pyongyang have yet to acknowledge the presence of North Korean troops.

The Ukrainian military, including special forces and paratroopers, undertook the operation, showcasing its complexity. The captives are receiving medical treatment, and an investigation is underway to determine potential legal violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025