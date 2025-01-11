Athlete Assault Case: Over 60 Suspects, 15 Arrested

In Kerala, a chilling case has unfolded involving a minor Dalit girl and athlete reportedly raped by over 60 people. Police have made 15 arrests thus far, as the investigation intensifies with heightened legal measures under IPC, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, and POCSO Act.

The girl, now 18, disclosed ongoing abuse since the age of 16, involving sports trainers, fellow athletes, and classmates. Based on her statement, the abuse spanned multiple locations, including public spaces and her school. The authorities have retrieved evidence, including phone records, to identify suspects.

Activists demand severe punishment for the perpetrators as the police, backed by a special investigation team, collect more data. The Kerala Child Welfare Committee has been instrumental in bringing this case to light, following behavioral changes noted by her teachers, which triggered the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)