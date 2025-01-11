Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Ruthless Action Against Drug Supply Chain

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged states to aggressively dismantle illegal drug labs and pursue legal actions. At a drug trafficking conference, he highlighted 2024's significant drug seizures and emphasized the importance of district-level strategies and anti-drone systems to combat drug trafficking effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:19 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Ruthless Action Against Drug Supply Chain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a strong call to action for all states to actively dismantle illegal drug laboratories and pursue exhaustive legal measures against them. Addressing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security,' Shah emphasized the pivotal role states play in curbing this menace.

Highlighting the large-scale drug seizures, valued at Rs 16,914 crore in 2024, Shah lauded these efforts as critical steps toward a drug-free society. He reiterated the Modi government's multi-faceted strategy: a ruthless crackdown on the drug supply chain, strategic demand reduction, and compassionate support for victims.

Addressing national security concerns tied to drug trafficking, Shah underscored the need for district-level strategies and the development of an anti-drone system. He encouraged border state police forces to participate in initiatives like hackathons to combat this issue. Shah also announced the launch of a drug disposal fortnight, aiming to destroy narcotics worth Rs 8,600 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025