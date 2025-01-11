Amit Shah Calls for Ruthless Action Against Drug Supply Chain

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a strong call to action for all states to actively dismantle illegal drug laboratories and pursue exhaustive legal measures against them. Addressing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security,' Shah emphasized the pivotal role states play in curbing this menace.

Highlighting the large-scale drug seizures, valued at Rs 16,914 crore in 2024, Shah lauded these efforts as critical steps toward a drug-free society. He reiterated the Modi government's multi-faceted strategy: a ruthless crackdown on the drug supply chain, strategic demand reduction, and compassionate support for victims.

Addressing national security concerns tied to drug trafficking, Shah underscored the need for district-level strategies and the development of an anti-drone system. He encouraged border state police forces to participate in initiatives like hackathons to combat this issue. Shah also announced the launch of a drug disposal fortnight, aiming to destroy narcotics worth Rs 8,600 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)