Punjab's Robust Response: Anti-Drone System to Combat Drug Smuggling

In a strategic move to curb the illegal smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan, the Punjab government is set to implement an anti-drone system no later than October, announced Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, on Monday. The system's testing has been completed successfully.

Yadav disclosed that the deployment aligns with the government's broader initiative to bolster border security by integrating anti-drone technology with the second line of defence. This follows meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs and collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF).

In addition to technological advancements, the state aims to enhance manpower by recruiting 5,500 home guards. Concurrently, Yadav proposed the establishment of 30 NDPS courts to the government, with a projected annual expenditure of Rs 22.8 crore, pending high court approval.

