Left Menu

Passport Revolution: New Centers in Every Constituency

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the establishment of a Passport Seva Kendra in each of India's 543 parliamentary constituencies, aiming to expand passport services. Six new centers will open in Madhya Pradesh this year, improving regional access and enhancing technological services in the postal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:48 IST
Passport Revolution: New Centers in Every Constituency
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance passport services nationwide, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the opening of a Passport Seva Kendra in every parliamentary constituency across India. This initiative aims to ensure broader access to passport services for millions of citizens.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of a new Passport Seva Kendra in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia's own parliamentary constituency. The minister highlighted that six new centers will be established in Madhya Pradesh alone this year, catering to local needs and alleviating the burden on residents who previously had to travel to major cities for these services.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the collaboration between the Department of Posts and the Ministry of External Affairs is set to bring this ambitious project to fruition. Scindia also emphasized the importance of reviving traditional letter writing, alongside unveiling several technological advancements within postal services, to enrich communication and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025