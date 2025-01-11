Passport Revolution: New Centers in Every Constituency

In a significant move to enhance passport services nationwide, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the opening of a Passport Seva Kendra in every parliamentary constituency across India. This initiative aims to ensure broader access to passport services for millions of citizens.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of a new Passport Seva Kendra in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia's own parliamentary constituency. The minister highlighted that six new centers will be established in Madhya Pradesh alone this year, catering to local needs and alleviating the burden on residents who previously had to travel to major cities for these services.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the collaboration between the Department of Posts and the Ministry of External Affairs is set to bring this ambitious project to fruition. Scindia also emphasized the importance of reviving traditional letter writing, alongside unveiling several technological advancements within postal services, to enrich communication and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)