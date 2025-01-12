Political Tension Escalates: BJD's Fact-Finding Mission in Chhattisgarh Detention Case
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has established a fact-finding team to investigate the detention of Odisha panchayat members and Vishal Das in Chhattisgarh. This move follows claims of political interference, as Patnaik urges for their release, spotlighting the ongoing friction between the BJD and the ruling BJP.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has taken decisive action by forming a fact-finding team to delve into the alleged detention of Odisha panchayat members and Vishal Das, son of a former minister, by Chhattisgarh authorities.
In response to the incident, Patnaik penned a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stressing the need for the immediate release of those detained. He termed the occurrence as 'disturbing' and prompted the formation of a seven-member investigative team led by former minister Niranjan Pujari.
The team is tasked with probing into the circumstances surrounding the detention and submitting a detailed report. The move reflects underlying political tensions, with accusations of interference and the ruling BJP rebutting claims of democratic violations.
