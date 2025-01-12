Political Tension Escalates: BJD's Fact-Finding Mission in Chhattisgarh Detention Case

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has taken decisive action by forming a fact-finding team to delve into the alleged detention of Odisha panchayat members and Vishal Das, son of a former minister, by Chhattisgarh authorities.

In response to the incident, Patnaik penned a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stressing the need for the immediate release of those detained. He termed the occurrence as 'disturbing' and prompted the formation of a seven-member investigative team led by former minister Niranjan Pujari.

The team is tasked with probing into the circumstances surrounding the detention and submitting a detailed report. The move reflects underlying political tensions, with accusations of interference and the ruling BJP rebutting claims of democratic violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)