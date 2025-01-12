Judicial Custody for 14 Alleged in Dalit Girl's Abuse Case

In a significant development, authorities in Pathanamthitta have arrested and placed 14 individuals in judicial custody following allegations of sexual abuse against a young Dalit girl, local police announced Sunday.

The case revolves around the distressing claims of an 18-year-old girl who reported abuse by 62 people, including her athletic coaches, colleagues, and peers, since she was 13.

The National Commission for Women has demanded swift justice and seeks an action-taken report, while the Kerala Women's Commission has initiated its own investigation, underscoring the need for a thorough inquiry.

