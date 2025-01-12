Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Tripura

Two individuals were detained in West Tripura district after police seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 1 crore. Acting on a tip-off, over 1 lakh tablets were found in a truck headed for Sonamura. Arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Major Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Tripura
In a significant drug bust, Tripura police arrested two individuals and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in the West Tripura district on Sunday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the recovery of over 1 lakh Yaba tablets from a cement-laden truck in Battala area.

The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, involving truck driver Jamal Hussain and his assistant, Mintu Barman.

