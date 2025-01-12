Major Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Tripura

In a significant drug bust, Tripura police arrested two individuals and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in the West Tripura district on Sunday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the recovery of over 1 lakh Yaba tablets from a cement-laden truck in Battala area.

The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, involving truck driver Jamal Hussain and his assistant, Mintu Barman.

(With inputs from agencies.)