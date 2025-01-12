Tragic Blast: Propane-Butane Cylinder Explosion in Czech Restaurant

A tragic incident unfolded in the northwest Czech city of Most, as a propane-butane cylinder explosion led to the deaths of six individuals, according to emergency services.

The explosion, which caused a fire in a local restaurant, resulted in injuries to eight people and necessitated the evacuation of 30 others from the premises and nearby buildings. The Czech fire rescue service disclosed this information via the X social media platform, attributing the incident to an overturned heater as per witnesses' accounts.

In the aftermath of the tragic blast, the fire brigade successfully rescued a severely injured person who was trapped in a bathroom. Czech Radio reported that approximately 20 guests were present in the restaurant when the explosion occurred, underscoring the sudden and devastating nature of the event.

