Tragic Blast: Propane-Butane Cylinder Explosion in Czech Restaurant

A devastating propane-butane cylinder explosion in a restaurant in Most, Czech Republic, resulted in six fatalities and eight injuries. The blast, triggered by an overturned heater, led to the evacuation of 30 people. Emergency services rescued a seriously injured individual trapped in a bathroom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in the northwest Czech city of Most, as a propane-butane cylinder explosion led to the deaths of six individuals, according to emergency services.

The explosion, which caused a fire in a local restaurant, resulted in injuries to eight people and necessitated the evacuation of 30 others from the premises and nearby buildings. The Czech fire rescue service disclosed this information via the X social media platform, attributing the incident to an overturned heater as per witnesses' accounts.

In the aftermath of the tragic blast, the fire brigade successfully rescued a severely injured person who was trapped in a bathroom. Czech Radio reported that approximately 20 guests were present in the restaurant when the explosion occurred, underscoring the sudden and devastating nature of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

