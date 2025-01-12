Left Menu

The Digital Footprint of Terror: Unveiling the Modern Threat

A Texas veteran named Shamsud-Din Jabbar executed a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans, inspired by IS ideology. His actions highlight the group's resilience, leveraging online propaganda and emerging technologies. The incident underscores the increasing involvement of military personnel in extremist activities and presents challenges for law enforcement.

Updated: 12-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:21 IST
In a sobering incident on New Year's Day in New Orleans, a US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented truck into a crowd, resulting in 15 fatalities and injuring 35 others, an attack deemed as terrorism by the FBI.

Jabbar's association with the Islamic State, evidenced by propaganda found in his vehicle, underscores the group's enduring influence beyond its territorial loss. The attack mirrors previous IS-inspired vehicular assaults in Europe.

This event, complicated by Jabbar's military background and use of smart technology, emphasizes the multidimensional threat posed by modern terrorism and highlights the growing concern over military-linked extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

