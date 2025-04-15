Revolutionizing Sugarcane Processing: Boiler-less Technology Takes Off in Assam

In a groundbreaking development from Assam, Spray Engineering Devices Ltd (SEDL) has introduced the world's first boiler-less sugarcane processing technology, now deemed commercially viable. Utilized at Eco Tech Agro Mills, this innovation produces jaggery without burning residual biomass.

According to SEDL's Managing Director Vivek Verma, the Low Temperature-Evaporation (LTE) system ensures a 100 percent fuel-free operation. This method also minimizes environmental impact by recycling water for irrigation and integrating solar power support, further optimizing the plant's ecological efficiency.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in sustainable agriculture, with planned expansions in India. As the project reaches full potential, it boasts considerable economic and environmental benefits, encouraging further adaptation in the sugarcane industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)