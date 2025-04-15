Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sugarcane Processing: Boiler-less Technology Takes Off in Assam

A revolutionary sugarcane processing technology, developed by Spray Engineering Devices Ltd, enables jaggery production without a boiler, eliminating fuel use. Installed at Eco Tech Agro Mills in Assam, the system is now commercially viable, with further expansion plans in India to support sustainable sugarcane processing and environmental preservation.

Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:37 IST
In a groundbreaking development from Assam, Spray Engineering Devices Ltd (SEDL) has introduced the world's first boiler-less sugarcane processing technology, now deemed commercially viable. Utilized at Eco Tech Agro Mills, this innovation produces jaggery without burning residual biomass.

According to SEDL's Managing Director Vivek Verma, the Low Temperature-Evaporation (LTE) system ensures a 100 percent fuel-free operation. This method also minimizes environmental impact by recycling water for irrigation and integrating solar power support, further optimizing the plant's ecological efficiency.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in sustainable agriculture, with planned expansions in India. As the project reaches full potential, it boasts considerable economic and environmental benefits, encouraging further adaptation in the sugarcane industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

