Arms Cache Unearthed in Odisha Forest Amid Maoist Tensions

In a significant breakthrough, police in Odisha's Malkangiri district discovered a substantial arms cache hidden in the dense Jinelguda forest, suspected to belong to Maoists. This operation, led by District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel, was conducted on Saturday under the MV-79 police station's jurisdiction.

The cache, found buried, included a self-loading rifle, ammunition, daily items, and literature attributed to Maoist causes, said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Sharma. The discovery emphasized the potential threat posed by the AOBSZC (Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) Maoist division.

Authorities suspect that the Maoists abandoned the site as search operations intensified. The confiscated items confirm their potential plans to target civilians and security personnel, spotlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)