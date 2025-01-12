Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Manipur: Assam Rifles Camp Vandalized

In Manipur's Kamjong district, Assam Rifles personnel vacated a vandalized makeshift camp following a clash with locals. The altercation arose over alleged harassment and restrictions on timber transport. An agreement was reached after discussions with civil society representatives, ensuring calm and averting further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:29 IST
Tensions Flare in Manipur: Assam Rifles Camp Vandalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A makeshift camp of Assam Rifles was dismantled by a mob in Manipur's Kamjong district, leading to its abandonment. The altercation followed allegations of harassment and transport restrictions, with Assam Rifles denying the claims and asserting their actions were procedural.

Tensions arose when villagers from Kasom Khullen block accused Assam Rifles of unwarranted checks and harassment. This culminated in the mob storming the camp in Hongbei village, demanding action against the paramilitary force.

Amid ethnic violence gripping Manipur, involving Kukis and Meiteis, discussions between Assam Rifles, civil society groups, and district officials resulted in an understanding, ensuring peace while addressing grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025