Tensions Flare in Manipur: Assam Rifles Camp Vandalized

A makeshift camp of Assam Rifles was dismantled by a mob in Manipur's Kamjong district, leading to its abandonment. The altercation followed allegations of harassment and transport restrictions, with Assam Rifles denying the claims and asserting their actions were procedural.

Tensions arose when villagers from Kasom Khullen block accused Assam Rifles of unwarranted checks and harassment. This culminated in the mob storming the camp in Hongbei village, demanding action against the paramilitary force.

Amid ethnic violence gripping Manipur, involving Kukis and Meiteis, discussions between Assam Rifles, civil society groups, and district officials resulted in an understanding, ensuring peace while addressing grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)