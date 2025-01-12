Left Menu

ATM Heist: Rs 25 Lakh Stolen in Palghar

A significant ATM theft occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where over Rs 25 lakh was stolen. The theft was captured by CCTV, showing one suspect spraying the camera before breaking into the ATM. Authorities are investigating the crime under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST
A daring theft occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district as unidentified individuals targeted a nationalised bank's ATM, making off with cash exceeding Rs 25 lakh. The incident took place early Sunday morning around 3.30 am in the Boisar area.

Despite CCTV footage capturing images of a lone suspect, the exact number of individuals involved remains unknown, as the suspect is seen tampering with the camera minutes before the break-in, according to Senior Inspector Sirish Pawar of the Boisar police station.

Authorities have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit, and an extensive probe is currently underway to apprehend those responsible for the bold heist.

