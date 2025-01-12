Voter ID Fraud Scandal Uncovered by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals implicated in a voter ID document forgery scandal, officials announced on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as Juber, a cab driver from Ramesh Enclave, and Nadeem, a Kirari Suleman Nagar resident.

The case emerged on December 30, prompted by a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer for Assembly Constituency-09 (Kirari) at Prem Nagar Police Station. The complaint involved five suspect applications for voter registration, of which Juber's submission contained falsified details.

An FIR was promptly registered, and a specialized team was deployed. Investigations revealed fraud linked to Juber's altered Aadhar address, submitted for a voter ID card. Juber gave his Aadhar document to Nadeem, who altered its details at his Jan Sewa Kendra. Police seized a hard disk from Nadeem's shop, probing possible wider networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)