Left Menu

Voter ID Fraud Scandal Uncovered by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have arrested two men for document forgery to acquire voter IDs. Juber and Nadeem altered an Aadhar address, uncovering a fraudulent voter ID application. Nadeem manipulated documents at his Jan Sewa Kendra. Police seized evidence and are investigating potential wider networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:05 IST
Voter ID Fraud Scandal Uncovered by Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals implicated in a voter ID document forgery scandal, officials announced on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as Juber, a cab driver from Ramesh Enclave, and Nadeem, a Kirari Suleman Nagar resident.

The case emerged on December 30, prompted by a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer for Assembly Constituency-09 (Kirari) at Prem Nagar Police Station. The complaint involved five suspect applications for voter registration, of which Juber's submission contained falsified details.

An FIR was promptly registered, and a specialized team was deployed. Investigations revealed fraud linked to Juber's altered Aadhar address, submitted for a voter ID card. Juber gave his Aadhar document to Nadeem, who altered its details at his Jan Sewa Kendra. Police seized a hard disk from Nadeem's shop, probing possible wider networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025