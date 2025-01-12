AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Linked to Illegal Immigration Syndicate

Delhi Police have issued two notices to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal concerning his alleged connections with a syndicate involved in illegal Bangladeshi immigration, according to an official statement.

Goyal, the Rithala representative, has been called for questioning after documents linked to the immigrants bore his seal and signature, as stated by the police.

This case traces back to a December bust of an immigration racket involving forging documents. AAP accuses the BJP of leveraging agencies to coerce opposition figures amid looming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)