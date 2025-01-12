Left Menu

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Linked to Illegal Immigration Syndicate

Delhi Police have summoned AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal over alleged ties to a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Documents with Goyal's signature were found linked to the creation of fake IDs. AAP accuses BJP of using government agencies to pressure opposition leaders before elections.

Delhi Police have issued two notices to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal concerning his alleged connections with a syndicate involved in illegal Bangladeshi immigration, according to an official statement.

Goyal, the Rithala representative, has been called for questioning after documents linked to the immigrants bore his seal and signature, as stated by the police.

This case traces back to a December bust of an immigration racket involving forging documents. AAP accuses the BJP of leveraging agencies to coerce opposition figures amid looming elections.

