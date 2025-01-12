Village Rift: Families Claim Ostracism Over Prasad Sharing

In the village of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a controversy has brewed as five families allege ostracism for accepting prasad from a Dalit individual. These families claim exclusion from social gatherings after partaking in the holy offering distributed by Jagat Ahirwar.

The incident reportedly occurred after Ahirwar, who lost the recent sarpanch elections, gave prasad at a local temple in August of the previous year. Subsequently, they allege that sarpanch Santosh Tiwari initiated the ostracism, leading to their social isolation.

On investigating these claims, a senior police official, Sub Divisional Officer Shashank Jain, disclosed that discussions with villagers revealed no evidence supporting the allegations. The official suggests that the conflicts may actually stem from an electoral dispute rather than a case of enforced social separation.

