Arrests Made in Village Sarpanch Shooting Case

On Monday, law enforcement officials arrested two individuals, including a minor, in connection with the shooting of a village sarpanch in Punjab's Tarn Taran. A senior police official announced the arrests.

The Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, reported that suspects Ajaydeep Singh and a 17-year-old juvenile, along with another accomplice, attacked Sarpanch Jarmal Singh and his driver on March 11 at Valtoha Sandhuan village. The incident left both the sarpanch and his driver injured.

The investigation revealed an extortion scheme orchestrated by Prabhjit Singh, also known as Prabh Dasuwal, a gangster operating from abroad who demanded Rs 30 lakh from the sarpanch. Earlier, the police arrested Anmol Singh, also known as Mola, in connection with the case. Additional intelligence led to the arrests in Ghariala.

(With inputs from agencies.)