Justice Sought in Shocking Pathanamthitta Abuse Case

A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse in the Pathanamthitta district has led to the arrests of 23 people and the apprehension of four minors, police said on Sunday. Ten additional FIRs have been filed based on the victim's statements, according to a release by the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief.

Seventeen individuals are arrested in connection with seven cases, and six more have been captured by Elavumthitta police. Across both stations, a total of 27 accused are detained, according to official updates. A special investigation team, led by DYSP P S Nandakumar and supervised by District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar, is conducting a comprehensive probe.

The investigation revealed that the victim, now 18, alleged abuse by 62 individuals since age 13, involving locations such as a rubber plantation and Pathanamthitta general hospital. Calls for a Special Investigation Team headed by a female IPS officer have emerged, alongside demands for immediate arrests and systemic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)