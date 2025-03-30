Left Menu

Kerala Police Nab Notorious Kuruva Gang Member in Tamil Nadu

Kerala police arrested Kattupoochan, a member of the infamous Kuruva gang from Tamil Nadu, for a series of thefts in Mannancherry last year. The arrest was made with Tamil Nadu police's assistance after officials identified him using video footage linking him to multiple burglaries and a violent history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST
Kerala Police Nab Notorious Kuruva Gang Member in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu counterparts, have successfully apprehended Kattupoochan, a 56-year-old member of the notorious 'Kuruva gang' from Tamil Nadu. The arrest comes in connection with a series of thefts in Mannancherry last year, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kattupoochan was captured in Ramanathapuram, Madurai district, following prior arrests of three other gang members, including leader Santhosh Selvam. The gang is infamously known for executing burglaries and resorting to violence when confronted, according to police reports.

Identified through video surveillance, Kattupoochan was linked to multiple thefts, including a violent robbery on November 12, 2024. A history of criminal activities across Tamil Nadu and Kerala trails him, including a heinous assault and robbery in 2013. Despite his 18-year sentence for this crime, Kattupoochan was released under a COVID-19 amnesty in 2020, further adding to his criminal background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025