Kerala Police Nab Notorious Kuruva Gang Member in Tamil Nadu

The Kerala police, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu counterparts, have successfully apprehended Kattupoochan, a 56-year-old member of the notorious 'Kuruva gang' from Tamil Nadu. The arrest comes in connection with a series of thefts in Mannancherry last year, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kattupoochan was captured in Ramanathapuram, Madurai district, following prior arrests of three other gang members, including leader Santhosh Selvam. The gang is infamously known for executing burglaries and resorting to violence when confronted, according to police reports.

Identified through video surveillance, Kattupoochan was linked to multiple thefts, including a violent robbery on November 12, 2024. A history of criminal activities across Tamil Nadu and Kerala trails him, including a heinous assault and robbery in 2013. Despite his 18-year sentence for this crime, Kattupoochan was released under a COVID-19 amnesty in 2020, further adding to his criminal background.

(With inputs from agencies.)