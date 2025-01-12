Madhya Pradesh Renames Villages in Historic Move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that names of 11 villages in the Shajapur district will be changed. He shared the announcement while addressing a program in Kalapipal tehsil.

The renaming list includes Nipaniya Hissamuddin to Nipaniya Dev, Dhabla Hussainpur to Dhabla Ram, and others following a similar pattern. This move aligns with the government's focus on cultural identity.

In addition to the renaming initiative, Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 1553 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries under the state's Ladli Behna Yojana. Further financial support was extended through various schemes alongside launching development projects worth Rs 10.11 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)