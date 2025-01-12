Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Renames Villages in Historic Move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the renaming of 11 villages in Shajapur district during a program in Kalapipal tehsil. The event also included the transfer of significant funds to beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes, and the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 10.11 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Renames Villages in Historic Move
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that names of 11 villages in the Shajapur district will be changed. He shared the announcement while addressing a program in Kalapipal tehsil.

The renaming list includes Nipaniya Hissamuddin to Nipaniya Dev, Dhabla Hussainpur to Dhabla Ram, and others following a similar pattern. This move aligns with the government's focus on cultural identity.

In addition to the renaming initiative, Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 1553 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries under the state's Ladli Behna Yojana. Further financial support was extended through various schemes alongside launching development projects worth Rs 10.11 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025