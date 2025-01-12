Puducherry Implements Helmet Rule with Renewed Zeal

In Puducherry, police have started strictly enforcing the mandatory helmet rule for two-wheeler riders. The new regulation aims to enhance road safety, with violators facing Rs 1,000 in fines.

Weekend tourists and locals were observed complying, wearing helmets to avoid penalties. Initially lenient due to the ongoing Pongal festival, authorities plan stricter measures post-festival.

Authorities, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, are leading awareness campaigns to prevent head injuries and fatalities. Past attempts faced resistance, but the current push underscores the importance of safety for all riders.

