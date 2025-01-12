Left Menu

Puducherry Implements Helmet Rule with Renewed Zeal

Puducherry police have reinforced the mandatory helmet rule for two-wheeler riders. The enforcement aims to enhance road safety, with fines of Rs 1,000 for non-compliance. Despite past opposition, the initiative is backed by authorities such as Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, emphasizing accident reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Puducherry, police have started strictly enforcing the mandatory helmet rule for two-wheeler riders. The new regulation aims to enhance road safety, with violators facing Rs 1,000 in fines.

Weekend tourists and locals were observed complying, wearing helmets to avoid penalties. Initially lenient due to the ongoing Pongal festival, authorities plan stricter measures post-festival.

Authorities, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, are leading awareness campaigns to prevent head injuries and fatalities. Past attempts faced resistance, but the current push underscores the importance of safety for all riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

