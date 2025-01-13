Left Menu

Pardon Debate Intensifies Over Capitol Riot Convictions

Vice-President-elect JD Vance says that those responsible for violence during the Capitol riot should not be pardoned. This contrasts with President-elect Trump's intention to offer clemency. Vance distinguishes between peaceful protestors and those who committed violence, while Trump plans quick pardons for many involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 01:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Vice-President-elect JD Vance has taken a firm stance on the issue of pardoning individuals involved in the Capitol riot, asserting that those who perpetrated violence should not receive clemency. This position diverges from President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to consider using his clemency powers on behalf of many participants.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Vance emphasized a clear distinction between peaceful protestors and those engaged in violence on January 6, 2021. Trump, on the other hand, has indicated a willingness to issue pardons swiftly at the start of his presidency, acknowledging that those convicted have endured significant hardships.

The Capitol riot resulted in charges against over 1,500 individuals, with hundreds facing serious federal offenses. The debate continues as Vance addresses critiques, maintaining that both he and the president-elect will review each case individually, ensuring justice for those unfairly convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

