Left Menu

UN Condemns Extrajudicial Killings in Sudan Amidst Rising Violence

The United Nations condemned reports of extrajudicial killings by Sudanese military in Khartoum, urging an end to arbitrary executions. The ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. Social media further fuels tensions with incitements to violence against suspected RSF supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:23 IST
UN Condemns Extrajudicial Killings in Sudan Amidst Rising Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations has publicly condemned reports of extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by the Sudanese military in Khartoum. These allegations arise amid widespread conflict involving the military and the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Emergency Lawyers, a civil rights organization, claimed civilians were executed under suspicion of collaborating with the RSF, citing video evidence showing men in uniform shooting blindfolded individuals. The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, labeled these acts as grave rights violations, calling for accountability.

The conflict has driven millions from their homes and contributed to a staggering death toll, while social media campaigns have intensified tensions by spreading hate speech. OHCHR has documented increased incidents of violent rhetoric online, complicating peace efforts and undermining social cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025