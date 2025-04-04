UN Condemns Extrajudicial Killings in Sudan Amidst Rising Violence

The United Nations has publicly condemned reports of extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by the Sudanese military in Khartoum. These allegations arise amid widespread conflict involving the military and the rival paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Emergency Lawyers, a civil rights organization, claimed civilians were executed under suspicion of collaborating with the RSF, citing video evidence showing men in uniform shooting blindfolded individuals. The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, labeled these acts as grave rights violations, calling for accountability.

The conflict has driven millions from their homes and contributed to a staggering death toll, while social media campaigns have intensified tensions by spreading hate speech. OHCHR has documented increased incidents of violent rhetoric online, complicating peace efforts and undermining social cohesion.

