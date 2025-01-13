High-Profile Arrest in Chhattisgarh: Senior Naxalite and Associate Captured
A senior Naxalite leader and her associate have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Malti alias Raje, with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, was captured alongside Shyamnath Usendi who sheltered her. This arrest marks a significant advancement in the state's ongoing anti-Naxal operations.
In a significant breakthrough against Naxalite activities in Chhattisgarh, law enforcement authorities apprehended a senior female Naxalite and her aide in the Kanker district. Malti alias Raje, a divisional committee member of the Maoists, was arrested alongside Shyamnath Usendi, who provided her refuge, according to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.
The operation unfolded at Koyalibeda police station area, where authorities have been tracking Raje's movements thanks to intelligence gathered in recent days. Raje, known for her leadership in the Rowghat area committee of the Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh, was ensconced at Kaudosalhebhat village in Usendi's residence.
This arrest is a continuation of a larger campaign within Chhattisgarh, where last year alone, 925 Naxalites were detained. Simultaneously, Raje's husband, Prabhakar alias Balmuri Rao, a high-ranking Maoist, was apprehended last December, further weakening Naxalite influence in the region.
