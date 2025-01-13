Discontent Over Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Delay

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Monday voiced his dissatisfaction with the Union government for not approving the proposal to name the Navi Mumbai airport after the late leader DB Patil. The proposal had been submitted in June 2022 by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Navi Mumbai airport project commenced in February 2018. In 2022, the decision to christen it as 'Loknete Swargiya DB Patil International Airport' was finalized and forwarded to the Union government. Thackeray, marking DB Patil's birth anniversary, raised questions on social media regarding the prolonged delay in approval.

He questioned whether such delays are typical under the BJP-led Central government, or if it signals an intention to insult Maharashtra. Despite consistently reminding civil aviation ministers over three years, the proposal remains pending. Thackeray urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, to approve it on DB Patil's birthday, while noting a similar delay in renaming the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)