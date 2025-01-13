AAP vs BJP: Immigration Controversy Escalates
The controversy between AAP and BJP intensifies as accusations fly regarding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. AAP's Sanjay Singh blames the BJP-led government for settling these immigrants, while BJP counters with allegations against AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan. The issue raises questions on national security and political motives.
- Country:
- India
The political skirmish between AAP and BJP shows no signs of abating as the two parties trade serious allegations concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya communities.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, representing AAP, has held the BJP government's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable for reportedly settling these immigrants across India to gain electoral leverage.
The BJP has retaliated by asserting that AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan were complicit in facilitating essential identity documents for illegal immigrants, a claim leading to potential legal action for defamation by Goyal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- BJP
- immigration
- illegal
- Bangladeshis
- Rohingyas
- Sanjay Singh
- Amit Shah
- Mohinder Goyal
- Syndicate
ALSO READ
Sanjay Singh to File Defamation Suit Over Voter Allegations
Purvanchali Voting Rights Under Attack: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP
Dwarka District Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis
Sanjay Singh's Court Proceedings Halted: Charges Deferred
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh protest at PM's residence, blocked from enteringry