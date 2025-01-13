AAP vs BJP: Immigration Controversy Escalates

The political skirmish between AAP and BJP shows no signs of abating as the two parties trade serious allegations concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya communities.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, representing AAP, has held the BJP government's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable for reportedly settling these immigrants across India to gain electoral leverage.

The BJP has retaliated by asserting that AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan were complicit in facilitating essential identity documents for illegal immigrants, a claim leading to potential legal action for defamation by Goyal.

