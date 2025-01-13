Left Menu

AAP vs BJP: Immigration Controversy Escalates

The controversy between AAP and BJP intensifies as accusations fly regarding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. AAP's Sanjay Singh blames the BJP-led government for settling these immigrants, while BJP counters with allegations against AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan. The issue raises questions on national security and political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:59 IST
  Country:
  • India

The political skirmish between AAP and BJP shows no signs of abating as the two parties trade serious allegations concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya communities.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, representing AAP, has held the BJP government's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable for reportedly settling these immigrants across India to gain electoral leverage.

The BJP has retaliated by asserting that AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan were complicit in facilitating essential identity documents for illegal immigrants, a claim leading to potential legal action for defamation by Goyal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

