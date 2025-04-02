Maharashtra Court Sentences Three Bangladeshis for Illegal Stay

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district has handed down a one-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in India.

Judicial Magistrate First Class R V Patil convicted the individuals, identified as Imad Hussain Mohammed, Humayun Kabir, and Manik Khan, after a police raid in December 2024. They were found residing illegally in Bhokardan and had forged various Indian identification documents.

Despite pleas for leniency due to their poverty, the court imposed additional sentences under various sections for their forged documents. The convicts have already served three months and will complete nine more months before deportation proceedings begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)