Modi Pledges to Honor Promises Amid Strategic Tunnel Inauguration in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to promises made to Jammu and Kashmir amid demands for statehood restoration by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The address followed the inauguration of a strategic tunnel connecting Kashmir and Sonamarg, highlighting infrastructure development and peace efforts in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to fulfill promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, addressing demands for statehood restoration voiced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Modi's statements came during a public meeting following the inauguration of a strategic 6.4-km tunnel connecting Kashmir with Sonamarg.
The tunnel project, costing Rs 2,700 crore, marks a significant step in improving regional connectivity and fostering development. Abdullah emphasized the need to restore statehood, echoing sentiments expressed before last year's assembly elections. He praised Modi's efforts to eliminate both physical and metaphorical distances between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.
Highlighting recent infrastructural advancements, Modi underscored Kashmir's potential for growth and prosperity while honoring those lost in past terror attacks. Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present at the landmark inauguration, underscoring the government's dedication to boosting connectivity and reducing regional disparities.
