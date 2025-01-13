Left Menu

China's Bold Move to Boost Tourism: Expanding Visa-Free Access

China is set to expand its list of unilateral visa-free countries and extend the duration of visa-free stays to promote tourism. The government is also encouraging local initiatives, like offering vouchers, to invigorate cultural and tourism-related consumption.

  • China

In a strategic move to enhance its tourism sector, China will broaden the list of unilateral visa-free countries and lengthen the stay period for visitors entering without a visa, as unveiled by the Chinese government on Monday.

The State Council has committed to refining inbound tourism policies as part of the newly issued measures. These initiatives aim to facilitate smoother travel and attract more international tourists.

Furthermore, China is urging local governments to introduce innovative strategies, such as distributing vouchers, to stimulate cultural engagement and tourism spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

