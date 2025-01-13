Northeast Delhi Stabbing Spree: Haider Khan's Arrest

A man in northeast Delhi was apprehended for allegedly stabbing two individuals within a span of 12 hours, according to police reports on Monday.

Identified as Haider Khan, also known as Suhail Haider, the 25-year-old suspect was found in bloodstained clothing and shoes when arrested on January 11. Investigations reveal that on the night of January 10, Khan, along with his brother Umer and associate Asif, engaged in heated disputes with Atif and Bakib at different locations in northeast Delhi. Both altercations escalated into violence, resulting in Khan stabbing the victims, who suffered serious injuries, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

Authorities have registered FIRs at Welcome and Jyoti Nagar police stations and commenced a formal investigation. Khan was spotted in Kardampuri and captured following a brief pursuit on January 11. During interrogation, Khan admitted to the stabbings, revealing his intent to create public fear. A bloodstained knife, clothing, shoes, and two stolen mobile phones were recovered in his possession, added the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)