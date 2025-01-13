Left Menu

Northeast Delhi Stabbing Spree: Haider Khan's Arrest

A man in northeast Delhi, Haider Khan, was arrested for stabbing two individuals within 12 hours. Donning bloodstained clothing, Khan confessed his motive was to instil fear. Police recovered a bloodstained knife and stolen mobiles. FIRs were filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:04 IST
Northeast Delhi Stabbing Spree: Haider Khan's Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A man in northeast Delhi was apprehended for allegedly stabbing two individuals within a span of 12 hours, according to police reports on Monday.

Identified as Haider Khan, also known as Suhail Haider, the 25-year-old suspect was found in bloodstained clothing and shoes when arrested on January 11. Investigations reveal that on the night of January 10, Khan, along with his brother Umer and associate Asif, engaged in heated disputes with Atif and Bakib at different locations in northeast Delhi. Both altercations escalated into violence, resulting in Khan stabbing the victims, who suffered serious injuries, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

Authorities have registered FIRs at Welcome and Jyoti Nagar police stations and commenced a formal investigation. Khan was spotted in Kardampuri and captured following a brief pursuit on January 11. During interrogation, Khan admitted to the stabbings, revealing his intent to create public fear. A bloodstained knife, clothing, shoes, and two stolen mobile phones were recovered in his possession, added the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025