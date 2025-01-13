CID Chief's Crucial Meeting Over High-Profile Murder
The head of the CID's Special Investigation Team, Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, is set to meet Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Dhananjay, who protested the lack of information on the case, will discuss investigation details in a scheduled meeting.
The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Investigation Department, led by Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, is focusing on the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. A crucial meeting with Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the slain leader, is organized to address grievances over investigation transparency.
Dhananjay Deshmukh, earlier on Monday, protested by climbing a water tower to highlight his dissatisfaction with the lack of communication from law enforcement on his brother's murder case. He insisted on meeting with Basavraj Teli to gain insight into the investigation's progress.
In response, Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat assured that the SIT head would meet the family, enabling them to express concerns. The CID has already arrested several suspects, including one linked to a local extortion case, as they continue unraveling the motives behind the sarpanch's abduction and murder.
