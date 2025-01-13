Left Menu

Court Set to Resume Tytler's 1984 Case Hearing

A Delhi court is expected to continue hearings on January 28 in the case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Tytler stands accused of instigating violence outside Gurdwara Pul Bangash, resulting in the deaths of three Sikhs. The court framed charges in September last year.

A Delhi court is scheduled to continue hearings on January 28 concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

After a brief session on Monday, Special Judge Jitendra Singh postponed the hearing. Present during the session, Tytler faces charges stemming from the deadly incident at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in Delhi.

An eyewitness alleges that on November 1, 1984, Tytler arrived in a white car at the gurdwara, encouraging a mob to attack the Sikh community. The session court had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in 2023 under several conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

