Court Set to Resume Tytler's 1984 Case Hearing

A Delhi court is scheduled to continue hearings on January 28 concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

After a brief session on Monday, Special Judge Jitendra Singh postponed the hearing. Present during the session, Tytler faces charges stemming from the deadly incident at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in Delhi.

An eyewitness alleges that on November 1, 1984, Tytler arrived in a white car at the gurdwara, encouraging a mob to attack the Sikh community. The session court had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in 2023 under several conditions.

