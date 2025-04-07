Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes Fuel Price Hike, Calls for Major Reduction

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized the central government for increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel despite lower global crude prices. He demanded reductions in fuel prices to Rs 51 and Rs 41 per litre, respectively. Sapkal highlighted the lack of public protest from celebrities now compared to the UPA era.

Harshvardhan Sapkal
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing criticism against the Central Government regarding the latest increase in fuel excise duty. Despite international crude prices dipping to around USD 65 per barrel, the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

Sapkal demanded a price cut, urging the administration to bring petrol and diesel prices down to Rs 51 and Rs 41 per litre, respectively. He accused the government of imposing heavy taxes, calling it a form of 'loot' against Indian citizens, as even cooking gas prices saw a Rs 50 increase per cylinder.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of celebrities who previously criticized fuel price hikes during the UPA regime. He claimed that under the current administration, prices have soared without a matching outcry from public figures, accusing them of failing to address this national issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

