From Terrorism to Tourism: Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Amid ongoing security challenges, Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a shift from terrorism-related activities to a focus on tourism. While violence persists, India's army reports an improved security situation. Emergency measures and additional troops have curbed violence, with increased voter turnout signaling local support for peace.
Pakistan remains the epicenter of terrorism, impacting the violence in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. Nevertheless, he asserts that the situation in the Union Territory is under control.
Gen Dwivedi emphasized the gradual shift from terrorism to tourism, highlighting recent positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite ongoing challenges, emergency procurement for counter-terror operations and additional troops are helping manage security effectively.
While the 2021 ceasefire with Pakistan holds along the Line of Control, infiltration attempts persist. However, enhanced security operations have significantly reduced violence, with increasing voter participation indicating the local population's support for peaceful change.
