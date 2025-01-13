Left Menu

Gajraj Corps Builds Safe Havens in Arunachal Pradesh's High Altitude

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps has inaugurated two new grazier huts in Kumrotsar, Tawang district, to support infrastructure development and environmental conservation. These huts provide vital shelter for civilians and livestock in high-altitude areas, highlighting the Army's commitment to regional development and support for local communities.

Itanagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:29 IST
  • India

The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has made significant strides in infrastructure development by inaugurating two grazer huts in the high-altitude regions of Kumrotsar, Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative exemplifies the Army's unwavering dedication to aiding regional growth and environmental conservation.

The newly constructed huts are designed to offer essential shelter to graziers and civilians residing in the challenging terrains of the region. These facilities address a critical need for safe, comfortable havens that can withstand extreme weather conditions while providing secure environments for both people and livestock.

This development marks a crucial part of the Indian Army's mission to support remote communities and enhance their living conditions. By delivering these essential services to inaccessible areas, the Army reinforces its steadfast commitment to fostering regional development and well-being.

