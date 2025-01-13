Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Erode Police Officer's Life Cut Short

A 38-year-old sub-inspector named Sasikumar from Erode tragically died by suicide at his residence on Monday. Neighbors discovered his body when he did not respond by late morning. An investigation is underway to determine the factors leading to his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:34 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 38-year-old sub-inspector, identified as Sasikumar, was found dead at his home in Erode on Monday, police have confirmed.

Sasikumar served at the Erode Town Police Station and returned to his residence in Arachalur after duty on Sunday. He made contact with his superiors on Monday morning, but by 11 am, his home's closed doors raised alarms among neighbors, leading to the discovery of his death.

Efforts by neighbors to break into the house and rush Sasikumar to the Erode Government District Headquarters Hospital proved futile, as he was declared brought dead on arrival. The local police have filed a case of suicide and are investigating the unfortunate incident. Sasikumar's wife, stationed as a head constable at Vellode police station, survives him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

