Tragic Pilgrimage: Missing Minor’s Body Found in Canal

The body of a missing minor girl, part of a family on a pilgrimage to Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Raichur district, was discovered in a canal. Her brother is still missing. Originally from Gadwal, Telangana, the family reported the children missing during their visit. Authorities suspect drowning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raichur | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a young girl's body in a canal has cast a shadow over a family's pilgrimage to the Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Raichur district. The girl, identified as Anjali, vanished along with her brother on their visit from Gadwal, Telangana.

Authorities recovered Anjali's body in the Rajalabanda canal at Budadinni village. While the police continue to search fervently for her missing brother, it is feared that both siblings met with an accident in the canal.

The family reported the disappearance on Monday evening. Investigators suspect drowning as the cause of Anjali's death, casting a pall over the family's spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

