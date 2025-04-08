Tragic Pilgrimage: Missing Minor’s Body Found in Canal

The tragic discovery of a young girl's body in a canal has cast a shadow over a family's pilgrimage to the Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Raichur district. The girl, identified as Anjali, vanished along with her brother on their visit from Gadwal, Telangana.

Authorities recovered Anjali's body in the Rajalabanda canal at Budadinni village. While the police continue to search fervently for her missing brother, it is feared that both siblings met with an accident in the canal.

The family reported the disappearance on Monday evening. Investigators suspect drowning as the cause of Anjali's death, casting a pall over the family's spiritual journey.

