Tragic Pilgrimage: Missing Minor’s Body Found in Canal
The body of a missing minor girl, part of a family on a pilgrimage to Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Raichur district, was discovered in a canal. Her brother is still missing. Originally from Gadwal, Telangana, the family reported the children missing during their visit. Authorities suspect drowning.
- Country:
- India
The tragic discovery of a young girl's body in a canal has cast a shadow over a family's pilgrimage to the Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Raichur district. The girl, identified as Anjali, vanished along with her brother on their visit from Gadwal, Telangana.
Authorities recovered Anjali's body in the Rajalabanda canal at Budadinni village. While the police continue to search fervently for her missing brother, it is feared that both siblings met with an accident in the canal.
The family reported the disappearance on Monday evening. Investigators suspect drowning as the cause of Anjali's death, casting a pall over the family's spiritual journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Journalist Prashant Koratkar, booked for making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, held from Telangana: Police.
Telangana's Political Tensions Rise Amidst Legislative Council Elections
Race Against Time: Telangana's Search for Tunnel Trapped Workers
Urgent Rescue Efforts Intensified in Telangana Tunnel Collapse
BJP Criticizes Telangana's OBC Inclusion of Muslims