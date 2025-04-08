Tragic Loss: Principal Secretary Syed Md A Razi Found Dead in Uzbekistan

In a tragic turn of events, Meghalaya's Principal Secretary, Syed Md A Razi, was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in Uzbekistan. His sudden demise, suspected to be due to cardiac arrest, occurred during a private visit to the Central Asian country.

Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation, had been staying in Bukhara since April 4. Concerns arose on Monday morning when he failed to respond to calls, prompting hotel staff to enter his room and discover his lifeless body.

As formalities are being completed, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep sorrow and highlighted Razi's dedication and warm personality, noting the significant impact he had on colleagues and friends alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)