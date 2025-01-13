Mysterious Heist: Cheque Theft Unravels in Nagpur
An unidentified man allegedly stole a cheque from a Nagpur bank and fraudulently withdrew Rs 2 lakh from a woman's account in another bank. The theft took place at SBI's Sharda Chowk branch, with the FIR lodged by the branch manager. Authorities are investigating using CCTV footage.
Nagpur police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who allegedly stole a cheque from a nationalized bank and withdrew Rs 2 lakh from another bank. The incident occurred on January 4 at SBI's Sharda Chowk branch.
The crime unfolded when Shubham Patil, intending to deposit the cheque drawn on his mother's account with the nearby Bank of Maharashtra, visited the branch.
The suspect approached, engaged Patil in conversation, and successfully lifted the cheque, enabling the fraudulent withdrawal. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to find the culprit.
