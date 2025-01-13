Left Menu

Mysterious Heist: Cheque Theft Unravels in Nagpur

An unidentified man allegedly stole a cheque from a Nagpur bank and fraudulently withdrew Rs 2 lakh from a woman's account in another bank. The theft took place at SBI's Sharda Chowk branch, with the FIR lodged by the branch manager. Authorities are investigating using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:01 IST
Mysterious Heist: Cheque Theft Unravels in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who allegedly stole a cheque from a nationalized bank and withdrew Rs 2 lakh from another bank. The incident occurred on January 4 at SBI's Sharda Chowk branch.

The crime unfolded when Shubham Patil, intending to deposit the cheque drawn on his mother's account with the nearby Bank of Maharashtra, visited the branch.

The suspect approached, engaged Patil in conversation, and successfully lifted the cheque, enabling the fraudulent withdrawal. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to find the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025