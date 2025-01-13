Hezbollah's Waning Influence as Nawaf Salam Rises in Lebanese Politics

In a significant political shift for Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, head of the International Court of Justice, is emerging as the likely new prime minister. He has garnered the support of over half of the country's lawmakers, highlighting a weakened position for Hezbollah, which favored Najib Mikati.

The recent election of army chief General Joseph Aoun as the nation's president, with backing from the United States, further underscores the changing political scene in Lebanon. Aoun, a Maronite Christian, began consultations with the 128 members of parliament on the prime ministerial selection, mandated to appoint the candidate with the majority votes.

By Monday afternoon, Salam had secured the backing of 68 lawmakers. Hezbollah, observing Salam's growing support, delayed their consultation with Aoun. According to a Hezbollah insider, the group believed there was a prior agreement on Mikati's appointment before agreeing to Aoun's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)