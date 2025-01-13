Hezbollah's Waning Influence as Nawaf Salam Rises in Lebanese Politics
Nawaf Salam, the current head of the International Court of Justice, is poised to become Lebanon's new prime minister after receiving broad support from lawmakers. This marks a significant shift in the country's political power dynamics, diminishing Hezbollah's influence following recent regional upheavals.
In a significant political shift for Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, head of the International Court of Justice, is emerging as the likely new prime minister. He has garnered the support of over half of the country's lawmakers, highlighting a weakened position for Hezbollah, which favored Najib Mikati.
The recent election of army chief General Joseph Aoun as the nation's president, with backing from the United States, further underscores the changing political scene in Lebanon. Aoun, a Maronite Christian, began consultations with the 128 members of parliament on the prime ministerial selection, mandated to appoint the candidate with the majority votes.
By Monday afternoon, Salam had secured the backing of 68 lawmakers. Hezbollah, observing Salam's growing support, delayed their consultation with Aoun. According to a Hezbollah insider, the group believed there was a prior agreement on Mikati's appointment before agreeing to Aoun's presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Unrest: Major Political Shifts and Tragic Disasters
Kerala's 2024: Landslides, Political Shifts, and Cinematic Revelations
Syria's Political Shift: Baath Party Faces Uncertain Future
Political Shifts and Himalayan Challenges: Nepal 2024 in Perspective
Telangana's Transformative Year: Caste Census, Mega Projects, and Political Shifts