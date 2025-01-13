Left Menu

Hezbollah's Waning Influence as Nawaf Salam Rises in Lebanese Politics

Nawaf Salam, the current head of the International Court of Justice, is poised to become Lebanon's new prime minister after receiving broad support from lawmakers. This marks a significant shift in the country's political power dynamics, diminishing Hezbollah's influence following recent regional upheavals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:54 IST
Hezbollah's Waning Influence as Nawaf Salam Rises in Lebanese Politics

In a significant political shift for Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, head of the International Court of Justice, is emerging as the likely new prime minister. He has garnered the support of over half of the country's lawmakers, highlighting a weakened position for Hezbollah, which favored Najib Mikati.

The recent election of army chief General Joseph Aoun as the nation's president, with backing from the United States, further underscores the changing political scene in Lebanon. Aoun, a Maronite Christian, began consultations with the 128 members of parliament on the prime ministerial selection, mandated to appoint the candidate with the majority votes.

By Monday afternoon, Salam had secured the backing of 68 lawmakers. Hezbollah, observing Salam's growing support, delayed their consultation with Aoun. According to a Hezbollah insider, the group believed there was a prior agreement on Mikati's appointment before agreeing to Aoun's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025