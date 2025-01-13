Left Menu

10,000 Bihari Drivers Face License Suspension for Violation Spree

Bihar's traffic police have recommended cancelling or suspending driving licenses for approximately 10,000 individuals who have repeatedly violated traffic rules. If violations persist beyond three instances, licenses may be canceled. Plans to staff Patna's traffic posts with female personnel are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:26 IST
The traffic police in Bihar have taken a firm stance against repeated violators by recommending the suspension or cancellation of licenses for around 10,000 motorists, according to Senior Officer Sudhanshu Kumar.

Kumar emphasized that habitual offenders who breach traffic rules three times or more will face licensing repercussions, with violators set to lose their driving privileges if they continue to offend.

In a noteworthy move towards empowerment, Patna's 54 traffic check-posts will soon be managed exclusively by over 310 women personnel, including officers.

