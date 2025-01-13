10,000 Bihari Drivers Face License Suspension for Violation Spree

The traffic police in Bihar have taken a firm stance against repeated violators by recommending the suspension or cancellation of licenses for around 10,000 motorists, according to Senior Officer Sudhanshu Kumar.

Kumar emphasized that habitual offenders who breach traffic rules three times or more will face licensing repercussions, with violators set to lose their driving privileges if they continue to offend.

In a noteworthy move towards empowerment, Patna's 54 traffic check-posts will soon be managed exclusively by over 310 women personnel, including officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)