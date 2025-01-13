Left Menu

U.S. Targets ‘Terrorgram’ in Crackdown on Violent Extremism

The U.S. government has labeled the 'Terrorgram' network a terrorist group, citing its promotion of violent white supremacy. The group operates mainly on Telegram and is linked to various attempted attacks, prompting sanctions and criminal charges against its leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST
The United States has intensified its fight against violent extremism with fresh sanctions against the 'Terrorgram' collective, branding the extreme right-wing online network a terrorist group. The U.S. State Department on Monday designated the network and its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Operating primarily on the Telegram platform, the group is accused of inspiring and facilitating violent attacks, including a 2022 shooting near an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia, a planned 2024 attack on energy facilities in New Jersey, and an August knife assault in a Turkish mosque. The State Department highlighted the collective's role in promoting violent white supremacy and providing tactical guidance for targeting critical infrastructure and government officials.

Sanctions enacted on Monday freeze any U.S. assets held by the group and bar Americans from engagements. Targeted leaders reside in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa. Further, U.S. prosecutors recently charged two alleged leaders of the network, linking them to solicitations for attacks against minority groups. This measure echoes Britain's earlier decision to criminalize association with the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

