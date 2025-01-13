Left Menu

Pakistan Army's Success Against Terrorism: A United Stand

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir announced the successful degradation of terrorist groups within and beyond Pakistan's borders. During his visit to Peshawar, he praised the army's achievements and reaffirmed their resolve against terrorism. Key political figures emphasized the importance of a unified political voice against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:21 IST
Pakistan Army's Success Against Terrorism: A United Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army Chief, General Asim Munir, declared on Monday that security forces have effectively 'degraded' terrorist organizations both domestically and internationally. During a visit to Peshawar, Munir highlighted the army's achievements in counter-terrorism efforts targeting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as Fitna Al Khawarij.

Attending the briefing alongside the army was Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The army chief commended the unyielding resolve and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting their harmful agendas.

Munir praised the unity and dedication of the security forces, emphasising that any disruption of peace would be met with decisive and overwhelming force. He engaged with local politicians to stress the importance of a unified political voice against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

