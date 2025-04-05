Left Menu

Brave Efforts in Bastar: Security Forces Overcome Naxal Threat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced special hospitals in Raipur and Jagdalpur for security personnel injured in Naxal violence. Successful anti-Naxal operations have brought development and cultural celebrations to Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Shah praised the valor of security forces and emphasized ongoing government support to eradicate Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:18 IST
Brave Efforts in Bastar: Security Forces Overcome Naxal Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of specialized hospitals in Raipur and Jagdalpur, catering to injured security personnel in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Naxal violence. This initiative reflects a commitment to support the forces striving to maintain peace in the region once riddled by the 'Red terror'.

Shah commended the commendable efforts of special task forces and paramilitary units, which have significantly curbed Naxalite activities, paving the way for cultural and infrastructural development in the Bastar region. The recent successful Bastar Pandum festival is a testament to this positive change.

During his visit, Shah interacted with commanders and security personnel, acknowledging their role in recent operations. He urged Naxalites to lay down arms and reintegrate into society, highlighting the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025