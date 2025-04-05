Brave Efforts in Bastar: Security Forces Overcome Naxal Threat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of specialized hospitals in Raipur and Jagdalpur, catering to injured security personnel in Chhattisgarh's ongoing battle against Naxal violence. This initiative reflects a commitment to support the forces striving to maintain peace in the region once riddled by the 'Red terror'.

Shah commended the commendable efforts of special task forces and paramilitary units, which have significantly curbed Naxalite activities, paving the way for cultural and infrastructural development in the Bastar region. The recent successful Bastar Pandum festival is a testament to this positive change.

During his visit, Shah interacted with commanders and security personnel, acknowledging their role in recent operations. He urged Naxalites to lay down arms and reintegrate into society, highlighting the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by 2026.

