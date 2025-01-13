Nawaf Salam: A Historic Shift in Lebanese Leadership

In a significant development, President Joseph Aoun has appointed Nawaf Salam as Lebanon's Prime Minister following his nomination by a majority of Lebanese lawmakers. Salam, 71, an experienced attorney and judge, previously represented Lebanon at the United Nations between 2007 and 2017.

Salam secured the backing of 84 out of 128 parliament members, including key Christian, Druze, and Sunni Muslim lawmakers. However, Hezbollah and its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, appointed no candidate, accusing opponents of trying to marginalize the group.

Joining the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, Salam became its president in 2024, a first for a Lebanese judge. This week, the ICJ began deliberations on a contentious case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of acts of genocide in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)