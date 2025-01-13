Justice Pursuit: The JSMC's Mob Lynching Investigation in Seraikela-Kharswan

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) announced that the police investigation concerning the alleged mob lynching in the Seraikela-Kharswan district is proceeding appropriately.

Led by Chairman Hedayatullah Khan, the commission's team continues its inquiry to aid the victim's family. Meanwhile, police have detained several suspects, and investigations to capture further culprits are ongoing.

The JSMC calls on the Jharkhand government to compensate the family adequately. JMM MLA Sabita Mahato and state officials reiterate their commitment to addressing mob violence, urging strict actions against perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)