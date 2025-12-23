Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Child Kidnapper

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a local court for the kidnapping and rape of a five-year-old girl in 2018. The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Session Judge Deepika Tiwari, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.

According to special public prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa, the convict, identified as Gulab, committed the crime in the early hours of July 24, 2018, while the victim was sleeping outside her home. Neighbors quickly apprehended Gulab and handed him over to the authorities.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital for examination and treatment. The court ordered that the fine imposed will be paid to the minor, providing some restitution for the harrowing ordeal she endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)